Leonard D. Brown Sr.
Knoxville, TN
Mr. Leonard David Brown Sr., 68, transitioned to his heavenly home on April 3, 2019. Leonard was born on December 3, 1950 to the late Robert and Lorine (Means) Brown. He was a star athlete at Charles M. Hall and went on to graduate from Alcoa High School. He was employed by The Alcoa Aluminum Company where he retired in 2014 after 34 years of service. He was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
Leonard will be fondly remembered as a sharp dresser who always wore a hat. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Delores Brown, Ora Lee McAfee and Lorine Brown Mauldin, brothers: Clarence Brown, Robert E. Brown, Jimmie Brown and his former wife, Olivia Byers Brown.
Leonard leaves to cherish his memory devoted and loving
children: Leonard D (Tamara Griffin, special friend) Brown Jr., and Erecka (Timothy Westfield) Brown. Daughters: Tina (Norris) Buckley, Melissa (David) George, Erica (Richard) Ragland, and Terry Essex; grandchildren: Montrae Earls, Renwick Earls, Jazmyne Brown, Laina Brown, Justin Wilson, Jamie Wilson, Jada Wilson, Cameron George, Caden George, Tyheim Westfield. He shared a special bond with granddaughter, Amaiyah (Mimi) Brown. Great-grand-children: Jolie Wilson, Constance Wilson, Olivia Earls, Kaleigha Earls, and Harmony Reese. Brother, Larry W. Brown, Murfreesboro, TN. Sisters: Lucille A Brown and Rose Mary (Jerry) Hall; brother -law Herbert Maulddin, South Euclid, Ohio, Sister-in- laws, Elizabeth Brown, Manassas, VA., Vera Brown, San Francisco, CA. and Willie Elizabeth Brown, Alcoa, TN.; nephews, Timmy Brown, Jerry Hall Jr., and Rojae Hall. Whereas Leonard loved all his nieces and nephews, Charles (Chico) (Vera) Pasquel and Robert (Teddy) (Angel) Pasquel held a special place in his heart. There are a host of other nieces and nephews, relatives and friends too numerous to name.
We would like to thank special friends, Tommy Lee, Leslie Brown, Renee Henry, Larry Smith and the Class of 1969.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 12-1 pm at Rest Haven Baptist Church, 224 E. Watt St., Alcoa, TN. The Celebration of Life Service will immediately
follow. Interment will take place at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Final Arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019