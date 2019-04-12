Services
Foothills Funeral Home - Maryville
910 Lincoln Road
Maryville, TN 37804
865-984-9485
For more information about
Leonard Brown
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard D. Brown Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leonard D. Brown Sr. Obituary
Leonard D. Brown Sr.

Knoxville, TN

Mr. Leonard David Brown Sr., 68, transitioned to his heavenly home on April 3, 2019. Leonard was born on December 3, 1950 to the late Robert and Lorine (Means) Brown. He was a star athlete at Charles M. Hall and went on to graduate from Alcoa High School. He was employed by The Alcoa Aluminum Company where he retired in 2014 after 34 years of service. He was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

Leonard will be fondly remembered as a sharp dresser who always wore a hat. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Delores Brown, Ora Lee McAfee and Lorine Brown Mauldin, brothers: Clarence Brown, Robert E. Brown, Jimmie Brown and his former wife, Olivia Byers Brown.

Leonard leaves to cherish his memory devoted and loving

children: Leonard D (Tamara Griffin, special friend) Brown Jr., and Erecka (Timothy Westfield) Brown. Daughters: Tina (Norris) Buckley, Melissa (David) George, Erica (Richard) Ragland, and Terry Essex; grandchildren: Montrae Earls, Renwick Earls, Jazmyne Brown, Laina Brown, Justin Wilson, Jamie Wilson, Jada Wilson, Cameron George, Caden George, Tyheim Westfield. He shared a special bond with granddaughter, Amaiyah (Mimi) Brown. Great-grand-children: Jolie Wilson, Constance Wilson, Olivia Earls, Kaleigha Earls, and Harmony Reese. Brother, Larry W. Brown, Murfreesboro, TN. Sisters: Lucille A Brown and Rose Mary (Jerry) Hall; brother -law Herbert Maulddin, South Euclid, Ohio, Sister-in- laws, Elizabeth Brown, Manassas, VA., Vera Brown, San Francisco, CA. and Willie Elizabeth Brown, Alcoa, TN.; nephews, Timmy Brown, Jerry Hall Jr., and Rojae Hall. Whereas Leonard loved all his nieces and nephews, Charles (Chico) (Vera) Pasquel and Robert (Teddy) (Angel) Pasquel held a special place in his heart. There are a host of other nieces and nephews, relatives and friends too numerous to name.

We would like to thank special friends, Tommy Lee, Leslie Brown, Renee Henry, Larry Smith and the Class of 1969.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 12-1 pm at Rest Haven Baptist Church, 224 E. Watt St., Alcoa, TN. The Celebration of Life Service will immediately

follow. Interment will take place at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Final Arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now