|
|
Leonard Dewitt Freeman, 52, departed this life on October 20, 2019.
Preceded in death by mother, Gaynell Freeman; father, Bill Nelson; sisters, Lillian "Tunie" and Cynthia Freeman.
Survived by children, Lenaysha Tillery, Leonard Freeman, Jr. and Ansley Broyles; granddaughter, Da'riya Battle; sister, Melissa Freeman (Reggie Bost); brothers, Sanford (Betsy Tillery) and Mark (Penny) Freeman and Adrian "Tip" Jones; uncle, Elijah (Almeta) Freeman' aunts, Lila Dumas and Mary Alice Juandoo; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins to include special cousin, Than Robinson.
Saturday, November 9, 2019, the family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service to follow at Open Door Church, 2806 Sherman Street, Knoxville, TN. Pastor Steve A. Simpson officiating. Professional arrangements entrusted to Brian L.Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or
www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019