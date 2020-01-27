|
|
Leonard E. Ramsey
Rutledge - Leonard E. Ramsey, age 68 of Rutledge, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, peacefully at his home. He retired from the Operator's Union Local 917 after 50 years of service. He was a member of Tampico Baptist Church. He loved playing golf and fishing, and spending time with his grandkids, and his beloved companion, Benji.
His parents Ishmeal and Paralee Ramsey and a brother-in-law Paul Watson preceded him in death.
He was greatly loved and will be missed by his family and friends. Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Tammy Ramsey; son Richard "Dickie" and Melissa Ramsey; stepchildren Eric Davis, and Tina and John Reagan; grandchildren Davey and Hollie Ramsey, Allison Ramsey, Mel Reagan, Gracie Reagan, Kolby Davis and Addison Davis; sisters Nita Bean, Linda Kay Watson, Brenda Hayes, and Elaine and Jerry Joyce; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and special friends Jimmy and Kim Moore.
Special thanks are given to Sandy Bean, Linda Kay Watson, and John Reagan, and to Avalon Hospice Care nurse Hannah for the wonderful care given to Leonard.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services to follow. Special friend Jimmy Moore and Rev. Mark Kitts will officiate the service. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Central Point Baptist Church Cemetery with Ernest Ramsey officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Moore, Mark Stratton, Grady Daniels, Danny Moore, Tyler Standifer, Raphael Jackson, Freddie McCarter, and David Bean.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020