Leonard Earl Hargis
Knoxville - Leonard Earl Hargis, age 87 of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a member of Charles Mckinney Lodge and Burlington Lodge as a 32nd Degree Mason. He was a tour bus driver with Trailways for 35 years, Greyhound for 5 years, Wilson Tours for 2 years, and then finished out his career the last 15 years with Knoxville Tours. Over his career, he traveled millions of miles that allowed him to reach every state in the United States, except Hawaii, and every providence in Canada. Leonard was truly the definition of a Southern gentleman who never met a stranger. You would always find him out in the garage piddling around. No matter what time of day, he would always greet you with a "good morning". He is preceded in death by the love of his life and best friend, Mary Helen Hargis; his father, Walter Hargis; mother, Nola Norris; and sister, Lucille Whitsel. He is survived by his brother, Neil Hargis (Becky); sister, Gail Lambert; daughters, Sharon Hargis, Belinda Davis (Mark), Debbie Stinnett (Terry), and Cheryl Branson (Norman); grandchildren, Michelle Barnes, Melissa Herrin, Jessica Hildebrand, Rachel Parr (Michael), Ashley Wilson, Sarah Beth Farrell (Brendon), Michelle Woods (Stevie), Kayla Wilson (Morgan), and Austin Branson; great-grand children, Alyssa, Annaleigh, Charlie, Sarah Rose, Judy, Caragh, Declan, James, Tate, Stephen, Brittany, Heather, Danielle, Ashley, Nick, Ciara and Nathan; great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel with Rev. Tim Kimsey officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Stevie Wood, James Hildebrand, Brandon Johnson, Butch Truan, Steve Nicely, and Travis Solomon. Honorary Pallbearers are E.J. Smith, Ronnie Sellers, Ken Bonham, and Ray Rose. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
