|
|
Leonard Goddard
Knoxville - Goddard, Leonard Edwin, age 79, the son of W. Vern Goddard and Marjorie Gossett Goddard, passed away November 19, 2019. A graduate of Knoxville Central High School, he received his bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and his master's degree from the University of Northern Arizona, Flagstaff. Edwin spent forty-two years teaching choral music in public schools primarily in El Paso and Fabens, Texas, and in Douglas, Arizona, and Morgan County, Tennessee. While in the Southwest, he developed a love and appreciation of the regional food, music, culture, and, most of all, the beauty he found while hiking in the rugged hills and canyons. Upon retirement, he moved back to his native East Tennessee and continued his quest to see what was at the top of the mountain or around the next bend of the trail, hiking sometimes alone, sometimes with a good friend, and sometimes with an old dog. Edwin leaves behind his son, Michael Goddard; his bossy older sister, Anne Armstrong; niece and her husband, Gina and Jonathan Kaeuper; great niece, Ilse Kaeuper; several cousins; and his amigos, the employees at LaFiesta Mexican Restaurant. Interment will be private. Memorials may be made to either: Friends of the Smokies, 3099 Winfield Dunn Pkwy #2, Kodak, TN 37764 or the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019