Leonard L. Bruzzichesi
Maryville - Leonard L. Bruzzichesi Jr., age 58, of Maryville, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at UT Medical Center.
Leonard served honorably in the US Navy, retiring as Chief Petty Officer. He was also Master Mason, serving as Marshal of Sevier Lodge #334, of which he was very proud.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Bruzzichesi.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Desiree Bruzzichesi; sons, Lenny Bruzzichesi, Allan Holmes, Mark Green, Micah (Michelle) Green; 4 grandchildren; brothers, Robert, Michael, Kevin, Billy, and Leo Bruzzichesi; sister, Connie (Raymond)
Masonic Services will be 12:00 Noon, Monday, March 9, 2020 in the Dotson Wildwood Chapel with the funeral ceremony following, officiated by the Rev. Andres Cano. Interment will follow at the East TN Veteran's Cemetery with full military honors provided by the US Navy. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 12 Noon Monday at Dotson Funeral Home, 4838 Wildwood Road, Maryville/Seymour. (865-984-5959) Online Book of Memories - www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020