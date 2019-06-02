|
Leonard Lawrence Frederick
Sevierville - Leonard Lawrence Frederick, 94 of Sevierville, TN died on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born on May 1st, 1925 in Seville, Ohio to Anna (Haller) and Warren A. Frederick. On May 9th, 1943 he married the love of his life, Jean Fels who survives. They recently celebrated 76 years of marriage together. They have three daughters, Char (Larry) Robertson, Carol (Bob) Case and Cindy (Michael) Wallington, 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mildred and brothers, Willard, Leo, Howard, Roscoe and Charles.
In 1942 at the age of 17 1/2 he went to work on the Great Lakes. He sailed on the ship, Hemlock. In 1943 to 1946 he served his country proudly by entering the Army. He was sent to California, New Guinea, the Philippine Islands and then onto to Korea. After serving three years in the Army, he drove semi for many years. He worked twenty years for Goodyear as Supervisor of Shipping and Receiving which then became Ashland Chemical and retired from there. He and Jean owned and operated the Frederick Country Auction in Savannah, Ohio for over twenty years. He was the auctioneer while Jean took care of the business end and along with his daughters and other family members. Leonard and Jean moved to The Villages in Florida in 1996 where he was an avid golfer and played well into his 80's. At that time of his passing he resided with his daughter, Carol in Sevierville, TN.
Funeral service 7 PM Tuesday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Pastor Aaron Case officiating. Graveside service 9:30 AM Thursday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View Pike. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Tuesday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at
