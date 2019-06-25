|
|
Leonard "Kenneth" Moore
Loudon - Leonard "Kenneth" Moore, age 87 of Loudon, passed away quietly on June 23, 2019. Kenneth service in the United States Army. He loved to hunt and fish. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Moore; parents, Albert and Goldie Moore; brothers, James and Jack; and sisters, Dorothy, Edith and Emma. He is survived by his daughter, Pam Clotfelter; son, Jeff Moore; grandchildren, Tara Clotfelter, Shaun (Andrea) Clotfelter, Jessie (Rhett) Presley, and Vaughn (Jodie) Humphrey; three great grandchildren; his brother, Gordon Moore; and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5pm - 7pm at Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations. The funeral service will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11am at South Holston Baptist Church in Lenoir City, TN Interment to follow in Steekee Cemetery in Loudon. Loudon Funeral Home is honored to serve the Moore family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 25, 2019