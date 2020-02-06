|
|
Leonard "Lenny" Owen Vaughan
Leonard "Lenny" Owen Vaughan passed away Thursday January 23, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana following a battle with Alzheimer's disease. Lenny was born in Nashville, TN on April 4, 1945 and was a longtime resident of Knoxville. He was the son of the late Evelyn Bargatze Vaughan Newman and the late Leonard Vaughan.
Lenny graduated from West End High School in Nashville. He received a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Vanderbilt University in 1967 followed by a master's degree from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. He began his 45 year career as a Civil Engineer at the Tennessee Valley Authority and retired in 2014 from the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge where he had worked for 30 years. He enjoyed jogging and walking, especially along Ft. Louden Lake, roller skating, learning about history, reading, taking his children to sporting events, and followed both Vandy and UT sports. He amused family and caregivers the last few years with his stories of roller skating in his youth. He recently relocated to New Orleans to be closer to family and enjoy more time with his granddaughters.
Lenny is preceded in death by his loving wife Margaret Diane Vaughan. He is survived by his son W. Chad Vaughan (S. Erin) and his daughter Stephanie Vaughan Dunn (Sean). He was the loving grandpa of Susan E. Vaughan and Nora E. Vaughan. He will also be missed by his sister Margo Sanders (Gary), his mother-in-law, Mary Beasley, and sister-in-law, Kathy Palmer. The family would like to thank the staff at Vista Shores Assisted Living & Memory Care in New Orleans for their care and support over the last 15 months of his life.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Lakeside Tavern in Concord Park on February 28th from 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the (https://www.alz.org/) or the Rett Syndrome Research Trust (https://reverserett.org/).
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020