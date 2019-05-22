|
|
Leonard Ray Johnson
Knoxville, TN
Leonard Ray Johnson 72, of Knoxville died courageously surrounded by his beloved family. He was a 1964 graduate of South High School. Leonard served his country honorably as a member of the U.S. Army. He was a Viet-Nam veteran serving with the 134th Infantry 4th Division. Leonard was thrilled to be a member of the Honor Air Flight #21. He was a lifetime member of D.A.V. He was retired from Y-12 after 30 years. Leonard was a lover of roller coasters and always the joke teller. Most importantly he was a devoted and loving husband, father and Papaw. He was preceded in death by parents, Ray and Kate Johnson. Leonard is survived by loving wife of 52 years Glenda Johnson; daughter, Michelle Johnson and daughter and son-in-law Angela and Sammy Shaffer; 4 grandchildren, Christian Johnson, Alexis DeBord, Ashley and Shelby Shaffer; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Kenneth Hayes; life long friend Hugo Kirby. The family will receive friends Wednesday May 22, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy. Service will follow at 7. Family and friends will meet Thursday May 23, 2019 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier for a 11:30 graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 23, 2019