Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Ray Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leonard Ray Johnson Obituary
Leonard Ray Johnson

Knoxville, TN

Leonard Ray Johnson 72, of Knoxville died courageously surrounded by his beloved family. He was a 1964 graduate of South High School. Leonard served his country honorably as a member of the U.S. Army. He was a Viet-Nam veteran serving with the 134th Infantry 4th Division. Leonard was thrilled to be a member of the Honor Air Flight #21. He was a lifetime member of D.A.V. He was retired from Y-12 after 30 years. Leonard was a lover of roller coasters and always the joke teller. Most importantly he was a devoted and loving husband, father and Papaw. He was preceded in death by parents, Ray and Kate Johnson. Leonard is survived by loving wife of 52 years Glenda Johnson; daughter, Michelle Johnson and daughter and son-in-law Angela and Sammy Shaffer; 4 grandchildren, Christian Johnson, Alexis DeBord, Ashley and Shelby Shaffer; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Kenneth Hayes; life long friend Hugo Kirby. The family will receive friends Wednesday May 22, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy. Service will follow at 7. Family and friends will meet Thursday May 23, 2019 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier for a 11:30 graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now