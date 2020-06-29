Leonard Roberts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Roberts

Harriman - Leonard I. Roberts age 92 of Harriman passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at NHC of Farragut. He was a member of North Point Church for more than 50 years. Leonard was Preceded in death by his wife of 44 years Marietta Roberts, parents, B.H. and Ilah Roberts, and five sisters. Survived by Daughter Dawn Roberts; Sons Tony and Janice Roberts; Daryl and Sandra Roberts; Sister Volena Gilbert of Florida; Special friend Mary Ruth Lonas and daughter Rebecca and family. Granddaughters Ashley (Jeff) Nabbefeld; Kimberly (Dylan)Underwood; Andrea Warnick; Amber (Dan) Spearman; Grandson Anthony Little; Great Granddaughter Bailee Jo Spearman; Lily May Spearman; Leilana Little; Great Grandson Blake Fowler; And a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday July 1, 2020 in Emory Heights Cemetery with Pastor Hank Rader officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to North Point Church, 1729 Harriman Hwy, Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Roberts Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved