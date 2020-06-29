Leonard Roberts
Harriman - Leonard I. Roberts age 92 of Harriman passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at NHC of Farragut. He was a member of North Point Church for more than 50 years. Leonard was Preceded in death by his wife of 44 years Marietta Roberts, parents, B.H. and Ilah Roberts, and five sisters. Survived by Daughter Dawn Roberts; Sons Tony and Janice Roberts; Daryl and Sandra Roberts; Sister Volena Gilbert of Florida; Special friend Mary Ruth Lonas and daughter Rebecca and family. Granddaughters Ashley (Jeff) Nabbefeld; Kimberly (Dylan)Underwood; Andrea Warnick; Amber (Dan) Spearman; Grandson Anthony Little; Great Granddaughter Bailee Jo Spearman; Lily May Spearman; Leilana Little; Great Grandson Blake Fowler; And a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday July 1, 2020 in Emory Heights Cemetery with Pastor Hank Rader officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to North Point Church, 1729 Harriman Hwy, Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Roberts Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Harriman - Leonard I. Roberts age 92 of Harriman passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at NHC of Farragut. He was a member of North Point Church for more than 50 years. Leonard was Preceded in death by his wife of 44 years Marietta Roberts, parents, B.H. and Ilah Roberts, and five sisters. Survived by Daughter Dawn Roberts; Sons Tony and Janice Roberts; Daryl and Sandra Roberts; Sister Volena Gilbert of Florida; Special friend Mary Ruth Lonas and daughter Rebecca and family. Granddaughters Ashley (Jeff) Nabbefeld; Kimberly (Dylan)Underwood; Andrea Warnick; Amber (Dan) Spearman; Grandson Anthony Little; Great Granddaughter Bailee Jo Spearman; Lily May Spearman; Leilana Little; Great Grandson Blake Fowler; And a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday July 1, 2020 in Emory Heights Cemetery with Pastor Hank Rader officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to North Point Church, 1729 Harriman Hwy, Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Roberts Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.