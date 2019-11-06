|
|
Leroy Benjamin Buchanan
Maryville - Leroy B. Buchanan was born on March 18, 1949 and transitioned from this life on November 5, 2019. Leroy was preceded into eternity by mother Candice Scott, father Claude Thomas, stepfather Leroy Scott, brothers' Tyrone and Noble Henry, grandson Ja'Colby Hill-Westbrook as well as other uncles, aunts and cousins.
Leroy graduated from Everett High School and after a stint in the U.S. Army, he returned to Tennessee working at Alcoa Aluminum Plant from which he retired. After retirement Leroy enjoyed some traveling, playing cards, coaching woman's softball and writing poetry for which he won an award. Leroy was very friendly by nature and will be remembered fondly by many.
Leroy leaves to cherish his memory, children; Robert Petty, Cassandra Buchanan, Chris Buchanan, Claude Buchanan, Jesse Buchanan and Whitney (Jayson) Hill-Stephens, siblings; Cookie (Charles) Buchanan-Johnson and ELacey Buchanan, aunt, Bessie Robertson, Special cousin Joann Ditumbule, several grand- children, nieces, nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m., with funeral service to follow, on Saturday November 9, 2019 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Alcoa. Interment will be at Sherwood Gardens, Alcoa. Rev. Charles Lomax Jr. officiating. Body may be viewed after noon on Friday at Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019