Leroy Cooper
Seymour - Leroy Cooper, age 74, of Seymour, left for his heavenly home on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was a loving, kind, and compassionate man. He enjoyed fishing, tying flies, and woodworking.
Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years, Sharron Brooks Cooper; daughter, Tracy Mannis; sons, Robby Randolph and fiance, Rose McKinney; John (Mona) Randolph; grandchildren, Mandy (Dusty) McCubbins, April (Caleb) Hamby, Phillip (Lindsey) Hetherington, Heather Mannis, Monique (Brandon) Dyches, Keith Jones; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Madge Cooper and Charlis Cooper.
Graveside Ceremony will be 3:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Don Cooper, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Maryville/Seymour. (865-984-5959) Online Book of Memories - www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019