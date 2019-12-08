Services
Dotson Funeral Home
4838 Wildwood Rd
Maryville, TN 37804
(865) 984-5959
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy Cooper Obituary
Leroy Cooper

Seymour - Leroy Cooper, age 74, of Seymour, left for his heavenly home on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was a loving, kind, and compassionate man. He enjoyed fishing, tying flies, and woodworking.

Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years, Sharron Brooks Cooper; daughter, Tracy Mannis; sons, Robby Randolph and fiance, Rose McKinney; John (Mona) Randolph; grandchildren, Mandy (Dusty) McCubbins, April (Caleb) Hamby, Phillip (Lindsey) Hetherington, Heather Mannis, Monique (Brandon) Dyches, Keith Jones; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Madge Cooper and Charlis Cooper.

Graveside Ceremony will be 3:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Don Cooper, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Maryville/Seymour. (865-984-5959) Online Book of Memories - www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -