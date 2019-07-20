|
|
Leroy Fouse
Knoxville - Leroy Fouse, age 79, born January 5, 1940 to the late Elmer and Catherine Gallaher Fouse in Oakdale, TN. He departed this life to be with the Lord Jesus Christ, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital, Knoxville, TN.
He accepted Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at an early age, and became a member of Carter's Chapel A.M.E. Church, Oakdale, TN. Later in life and after retiring, he moved to Knoxville, TN where he became a devout member of Logan Temple A.M.E. Zion Church. He loved his church, loved music, and enjoyed singing with his family, the Fouse Family Gospel Singers. Among the many ministries that he was most blessed to serve was the choir, especially the men's group.
Leroy attended Oakdale Elementary School and graduated with honors from Campbell High School, Rockwood, TN. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served during the Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge and retired after serving 21 years. During a tour of duty in Orlando, FL, he met and married his wife, Clara Bell Smith who preceded him in death.
In addition to his parents and wife; preceded in death by sisters, Elder Irene McCowan, Knoxville, TN and Billie Jean Whittaker, Tuskegee, AL; brother, Raymond Fouse, Harriman, TN; sister-in-law, Bernetta Fouse, Rockwood, TN; and brother-in-law, Rev. Horace Whittaker, Sr., Tuskegee, AL.
Devoted survivors, sister, Lorene Fouse Long, Knoxville, TN; brothers, Thomas Fouse, Rockwood, TN, and Jesse Fouse, Oak Ridge, TN; sister-in-law, Carmen Fouse, Oak Ridge, TN; brother-in-law, Chester McCowan, Sweetwater, TN; special nieces, DeShawna (Carlos) Hendricks, Jamika Ewing, and Angela (Gabriel) Dennis, all of Knoxville, TN; nephews, Rev. Dr. Horace Whittaker, Jr., Montgomery, AL, Cedric Whittaker, Tuskegee, AL, Daryl Moore, Atlanta, GA, Tiffany L. Toy, Atlanta, GA, and Celvin Fouse, Oak Ridge, TN; and a host of other relatives and friends to include his church family, Pastor Samuel Brown and Logan Temple A.M.E. Zion Church.
Family will receive friends, 2:00-2:30 p.m., Sunday, at Logan Temple AME Zion Church; funeral service, 2:30 p.m., Rev. Samuel Brown, Officiating.
Interment, East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 11:30 a.m., Monday, Lyons View.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 20, 2019