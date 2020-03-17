Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home
5315 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Housewright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy Housewright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy Housewright Obituary
Leroy Housewright

Knoxville - Leroy Housewright, age 81, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was a hard working man who loved his family and overcame so many struggles. Leroy loved searching for treasures at flea markets and garage sales.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley; daughter, Debra (Tommy "TL") Griffin; grandchildren, Lesley (Nathan) Miles, Laura Griffin, Dustin Griffin, and great grandchildren, Fiona and Griffin Miles. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 19, 2020, 5:00-7:00pm, Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. Family and friends will meet at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery Friday, March 20, 2020, 12:45 for a 1:00pm Graveside Service. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -