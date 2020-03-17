|
Leroy Housewright
Knoxville - Leroy Housewright, age 81, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was a hard working man who loved his family and overcame so many struggles. Leroy loved searching for treasures at flea markets and garage sales.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley; daughter, Debra (Tommy "TL") Griffin; grandchildren, Lesley (Nathan) Miles, Laura Griffin, Dustin Griffin, and great grandchildren, Fiona and Griffin Miles. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 19, 2020, 5:00-7:00pm, Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. Family and friends will meet at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery Friday, March 20, 2020, 12:45 for a 1:00pm Graveside Service. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020