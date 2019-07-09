|
Leroy Martin, Sr.
- - Leroy Martin, Sr., son of Annie Bell and Robert Shepard was born, April 7, 1941.
He peacefully slept away, July 1, 2019 at Fort Sanders Hospital.
He was formerly a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and attended Payne Avenue Baptist Church until his health failed.
Formerly employed at Union Carbide (Oak Ridge.)
Preceded in death by parents, mother-in-law, Willie Jean Knuckles; aunt and uncle, Sadie and Roman Lawrence; brother-in-law, Edward Hunter; cousins, Tommie and Jackie Martin.
Survivors, by devoted wife, Sandra; devoted daughter, Tyra Burdine; devoted sons, James Burdine, (Lyndia) Leroy Martin Jr., LeBraun Martin and Tony Hemphill; twelve grandchildren; sisters, Annie Faye ( Dr. Charles) Rodwell, Cynthia ( Bronwynn) Young; sister-in-law, Cheryl Hunter; brothers-in-law, Dr. Maurice, Gregory, Steven (Vickie), and Charles Phillips; a host of great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends, 6:00-6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life, 6:30 p.m., Pastor Steve Simpson, Officiating.
Family will assemble at, 3501 Ashland Avenue.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 9, 2019