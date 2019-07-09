Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:30 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Leroy Martin Sr.


1941 - 2019
Leroy Martin Sr. Obituary
Leroy Martin, Sr.

- - Leroy Martin, Sr., son of Annie Bell and Robert Shepard was born, April 7, 1941.

He peacefully slept away, July 1, 2019 at Fort Sanders Hospital.

He was formerly a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and attended Payne Avenue Baptist Church until his health failed.

Formerly employed at Union Carbide (Oak Ridge.)

Preceded in death by parents, mother-in-law, Willie Jean Knuckles; aunt and uncle, Sadie and Roman Lawrence; brother-in-law, Edward Hunter; cousins, Tommie and Jackie Martin.

Survivors, by devoted wife, Sandra; devoted daughter, Tyra Burdine; devoted sons, James Burdine, (Lyndia) Leroy Martin Jr., LeBraun Martin and Tony Hemphill; twelve grandchildren; sisters, Annie Faye ( Dr. Charles) Rodwell, Cynthia ( Bronwynn) Young; sister-in-law, Cheryl Hunter; brothers-in-law, Dr. Maurice, Gregory, Steven (Vickie), and Charles Phillips; a host of great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends, 6:00-6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life, 6:30 p.m., Pastor Steve Simpson, Officiating.

Family will assemble at, 3501 Ashland Avenue.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 9, 2019
