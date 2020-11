Or Copy this URL to Share

Leroy Watkins, Jr.



Knoxville - Leroy Watkins, Jr. of Knoxville, TN, age 81, departed this life November 18, 2020 at Roane County Medical Center.



Leroy was preceded in death by his parents Leroy Watkins, Sr. and Leola Williamson; step mother, Lydia Fulton;



Survived by wife, JoAnn Watkins; daughters, Regina Olum, Tiffany Watkins and Yolanda Wykle; sons, Allen Henry and Arthur Henry; sister, Barbara Nero.



Devoted member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.



A special thank you to the caregivers at Victorian Square Senior Assisted Living and Memory Care.



Family service was held Monday, November 23, 2020.



Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY









