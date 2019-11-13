Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
LeRoyce Renea Johnson Bailey

LeRoyce Renea Johnson Bailey Obituary
LeRoyce Renea Johnson Bailey

LeRoyce Renea Johnson Bailey, 60, formerly of Knoxville, TN departed her earthly life in Marietta, Georgia, November 11, 2019.

Born, May 21, 1959, in Knoxville, TN to Margaree Rollins Johnson and Leroy Johnson. At the age of 18 months she would come to be in the care of her foster parents, George and Laura Ramsey, who would raise her until adulthood.

She graduated from Holston High School in 1977 and went on to attend Tennessee State University in Nashville, TN and the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She worked as an Administrative Assistant at TVA, Levi Strauss & Co and Central Baptist Church at Bearden. LeRoyce was a devoted member of Lennon Seney United Methodist Church for most of her life.

Preceded in death by parents, Margaree and Leroy Johnson, George and Laura Ramsey, and sister, Maxine Smith. Leaving behind to cherish her memory are children, Brandi (Erik) Skannal, Brittney Dunn, Alvin Bailey Jr and husband Alvin Bailey, Sr.; sisters, Patricia (Weeghman) Lewis, Jacquelyn Adams Carr, Beverly (Tom) Beauford, and brothers, Terence (Joyce) Adams and Kevin (Rosalyn) Johnson along with many other cherished family and friends.

Family will receive friends, 12:00-1:00 PM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Lennon-Seney United Methodist Church; Funeral Service, 1:00 PM, Rev. Dr. Elston McLean, Officiating. Interment 10:00 AM, Eastview Memorial Gardens, 1320 Andrew Johnson Hwy, Strawberry Plains, TN.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
