Knoxville - Les A. Borrego 69 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord Sunday September 27, 2020. Les was a truck driver for the majority of his adult life with many travels and adventures and loved watching birds, working in his yard and rock & roll. He was preceded in death by parents, Julio and Clara Borrego; Brother, Raymond Borrego. Les is survived by wife, Erika Borrego; step-son and step-daughters, Michael King and Kyla Barraza, Chantel Ficke and Sierra Black; Sister and sister-in-law Karen Borrego and Leisa Ashton. Several nieces,nephews, cousins and numerous friends. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
