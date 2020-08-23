Les Bare
Knoxville - Leslie M. Bare, Jr. (Les) age 95 died on August 22, 2020 at his home. He was a veteran of WWII having served in Belgium and Germany with the 271st Infantry of the 69th Division where he was awarded a Combat Infantry Badge and Bronze Star. He also earned a European campaign ribbon with two battle stars. Born and raised in Nashville, where he was an Eagle Boy Scout. He came to Knoxville to attend the University of Tennessee in 1942. He was drafted into the Army May 1943 and served until 1946. After he graduated in 1948, he joined the John Bailey Company, an insurance agency, where he remained for his entire career. He retired as president and owner of the agency in 1997 and continued to remain active until September 2006. Les enjoyed travel and traveled extensively all over the world.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Goddard Bare who died in 1983; parents, Leslie Myron Bare and Edith Gouch Bare and brother, George G. Bare.
Survivors are daughter, Brenda Medlock of Knoxville; son, Leslie Michael Bare (Deborah) of Niota, TN.; surviving grandchildren, Mei Johnson, of Newark, Delaware, Matthew Medlock (Natalie) of Knoxville, Jordan Millsaps (Andrew) of Athens, Adria Cochran (William) of Knoxville, Brook, Hannah and Katlyn Bare of Niota, Tennessee; great grandchildren, Rachel and Emily Millsaps, Mason Bare, Ezra Cochran, and Nora Jo Medlock.
The family deeply appreciates the long term care provided by Tammy Cupp, Nikki Banks, Adria Cochran and Stephanie Cupp along with long time neighbor Geoff Gryder, all who made his life enjoyable the last years.
A Graveside service will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, 1:00pm, Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, officiated by Rev. Dr. James McTyre. Services will be live-streamed on the Berry Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Lake Hills Presbyterian Church, 3805 Maloney Road, Knoxville, TN 37920 or to the Pat Summit Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com