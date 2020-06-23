Leslie Anne Williams CateStrawberry Plains - Leslie Anne Williams Cate, age 95, of Strawberry Plains, TN passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Piney Baptist Church, where she was the church clerk for over 30 years. She had also attended Dumplin Baptist Church.Preceded in death by husband, Paxton Cate; parents, Leslie and Mamie Williams; brother, Ralph Williams; sister, Helen Bailey; great-grandson, Brody Miles. She is survived by her son, Steve Cate (Sharon); daughter, Sherry Cunningham (Ben); grandchildren, Stephanie Miles (Chris), Matthew Cate (Ginny), Amy Trull (Jon), Julie Moss (Donnie), Daniel Cate (Sara), Brad Cunningham (Shannon), Ashley Webb (Russell); great grandchildren, Bradley, Bailey and Brooklynn Miles, Wyatt, Abby and Callie Trull, Tripp and Shiloh Moss, Josie Cate, Noah, Jonah and Shanley Cunningham, Taylor Lawless (Brandon) and Lane Webb; great-great-grandchild, Krueger Lawless; sister-in-law, Bonnie Cate, and several nieces and nephews.Graveside interment service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Piney Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jerry DeZearn officiating. Friends may pay their respects at Farrar Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 24 from 12 noon until 4:00 p. m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Piney Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN 865-475-3892