Leslie M. Kennedy
Maynardville - Leslie M. Kennedy, age 80 of Maynardville, passed away March 12, 2020. Les served honorably in the Air Force, retiring after 20 years as a SSGT E5. Les worked in the Air Force as a Telecommunications Supervisor and retired after several years with the U.S. Postal Service. Preceded in death by parents and two brothers. Survivors include, children Anita Foy and Leslee Johnson, both from Ione Washington; special grandson Cody Rose; four granddaughters; sister Vickie Redmond; brother Don Kennedy; special friend and caregiver Shirley Hayes, her son Jimmy Hayes, and his children Faith and Hope Hayes (who were very special to him), and their mother Brittany Hayes. Family and friends will meet 9:15am Monday, March 16, 2020, at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for a 9:30am graveside service. Military honors will be presented by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020