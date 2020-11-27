1/1
Leslie Vernon Knight Jr.
1929 - 2020
Leslie Vernon Knight Jr.

Blaine - Leslie Vernon Knight, Jr (LV) 91 of Blaine passed away November 26, 2020 at Holston Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born October 7, 1929 to Leslie Vernon Knight, Sr. and Goldie Thurman Knight. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a Deacon in his church for many years having been chairman of the Deacon Board and serving under many pastors. He was a truck driver, a cattle trader and owned his construction company but his favorite position in life was husband and father to his wife, children, grands, great-grands and great-great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Goldie Knight, his wife Dorothy Wilson Knight and his sisters Helen Corum, Elizabeth Carnes, M. Christine Wright and daughter-in-law Heather Knight. He is survived by children Pam Turner and Richie, Teresa Lane, and Rick Knight, grandchildren Jeremiah Lane, Lori Turner, Travis Turner and Tonya, Alicia Kirk and Brad, RJ Knight, Makayla Jones and Blake, great-grandchildren Luke Walker, Kaylee Kirk, Rylie Daniel, Austin Kirk, Kendyl Daniel and Gracelynn Jones, great-great-grandson Waylon Walker, sister Patricia Ellis and Carl, many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at their convenience between 9:00am-5:00pm Monday, November 30, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family will receive friends 12:00pm-2:00pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 2:00pm. Family and friends will then proceed to Norris Memorial Gardens for a graveside service. Pallbearers will be Jeremiah Lane, Travis Turner, RJ Knight, Luke Walker, Austin Kirk, and Brad Kirk. Honorary pallbearer will be Waylon Walker. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
