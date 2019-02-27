|
|
Lester "Buddy" Bruce
Maynardville, TN
Lester "Buddy" Bruce - age 58 of Maynardville, passed away at home, Sunday morning, February 24, 2019 surrounded by family members and friends.
Buddy is preceded in death by father, Lester M. Bruce, Jr. of Powell; mother, Aileen Bruce; brothers, Jim Reed, Sam Wolfson and Kenny Bruce. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Victoria Bruce; son, U. S. Army Master Sergeant Charlie Pilkington of Gulf Breeze, FL; godsons, Daniel (Melanie) Massengill and Chris Turner both of Maynardville; grandchildren, U. S. Navy Seaman Apprentice Major Pilkington of Pensacola, FL, Abbie Pilkington and Mia Pilkington of Knoxville, Emory Pilkington of Lenoir City, Caleb Pilkington of Gulf Breeze, FL, Max Pilkington of Fayetteville, NC, Trey Griffin, Hunter Massengill and Wyatt Turner, all of Maynardville; great grandchildren, Delilah Pilkington of Pensacola, FL and Zayden (Pilkington) Osbourne of Knoxville; sisters, Linda (Robert) Bryant of Goodlettsville, Liz (Bobby) Whitaker of Knoxville, Sally Bruce and Judy Bruce; brother, Bobby (Sheila) Burns of Niota; and too many friends to mention.
The family will receive friends, Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial service to follow with Pastor Tim Payne of Momentum Church in Gulf Breeze, FL officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Buddy Bruce. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019