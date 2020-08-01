1/1
Lester Carl Coram
1926 - 2020
Lester Carl Coram

Knoxville -

Lester Carl Coram-age 93, two months shy of 94 of Knoxville passed away Friday afternoon, July 31, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Emory Valley Baptist Church and a retired employee of Roden Electric with 45 years of service. Born September 27, 1926 the son of the late Houk and Dora Chesney Coram; also preceded in death by brothers, Edgar, Sanders and Arte Coram; sisters, Virginia Cate and Alice McCoy. First wife, Darlene Bailey Coram.

Survivors: wife, Joyce Crocker Coram; son, Carlton Coram and wife, Janie; brother, Ralph Corum and wife, Faye; brother-in-law, Darren Waddell and wife, Christy; sister-in-law, Judy Bailey; brother-in-law, Neil McCoy. Several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to express a special thank you to U. T. Hospice for their loving care.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, the family is planning a graveside service, 1 P.M. Monday, August 3, 2020, Corum Cemetery, Luttrell, Rev. Richard Nicley officiating with music by Rev. Richard and Linda Nicley. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 12 Noon Monday to travel in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Tim Corum, Jesse Warren, Claude Hindman, Chris Stafford, Larry Jones, Roy Strevel. Honorary Pallbearers: Ace Carroll, Bob Sharp, Fred West. The family may be contacted at the family home. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Funeral
12:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
AUG
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Corum Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
