Townsend, TN

Lester Fain Rines, 83, of Townsend passed away on Friday, May 10th. Lester retired after 35 years with United Airlines. Lester proudly served his country in the Army, and recently, a Certificate of Honor was presented to him. He was a member of Campground United Methodist Church in Townsend. Lester loved to fish and hunt and enjoyed the outdoors. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Alice Rines, 4 sisters and 4 brothers. Lester is survived by his wife of 34 years, Patricia Stratton Rines, daughters Cheryl Sanchez and Brenda (John) Ryans, grandchildren Stephen and Johnathan Sanchez and Sophia Ryans, numerous nieces and nephews that he was very fond of, and many special friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, May 16th at Campground United Methodist Church at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Campground United Methodist Church Graveyard Fund, P.O. Box 236, Townsend, TN 37882. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, 865-738-0244, www.CremationByGrandview.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 14, 2019
