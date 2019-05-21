Services
Lester N. Hoover Sr.

Lester N. Hoover Sr. Obituary
Lester N. Hoover Sr.

Knoxville, TN

Lester N. Hoover Sr., age 66 at Knoxville, passed away on May 20, 2019. Preceded in death by father Roger Hoover and brothers Thomas Hoover and Larry Hoover. Survived by sons L.J. (Amy) Hoover , Dusty Hoover, and Tommy Hoover, mother Louise C. Dills, brother George M Hoover (Eartha), and cousins Janice Compton and Linda (Lars) Larson. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service. Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel in charge of arrangements. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 21, 2019
