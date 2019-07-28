Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Lester Tharp

Lester Tharp Obituary
Lester Tharp

Maynardville - Lester B. Tharp-age 62 of Maynardville passed away Friday morning, July 26, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Grace Full Gospel Baptist Church. Lester loved the Lord and met his wife, Sandy at church 21 years ago. Preceded in death by Hazel Tharp, grandparents, Esco and Ollie Tharp; aunts, Reba Tharp, Roselee Munsey; uncles, Dallas Tharp and John Tharp; cousin, Wesley Tharp.

Survivors: wife, Sandy Tharp; sisters, Carlene and Jackie Mason; Judy Murphy; Jenny Murphy; Deborah Mason; brothers, Steve and Helen Murphy; Alan Lawson; uncle, Bill Tharp; special cousins, Calvin Tharp, Alice Tharp, Joann and Tom Johnson. Several other family members and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends 4-6 P.M. Monday, July 29, 2019 with funeral services at 6 P.M. Monday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Adam Nicely, Rev. Bobby Helton officiating with music by The Valley Boys. Interment will follow at Big Barren Cemetery, Maynardville. Pallbearers: Steven Munsey, Logan Tharp, David Bailey, Derick Grissom, Steve Cox, Calvin Tharp. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 28, 2019
