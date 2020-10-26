1/1
Lester Wayne Shelton
Lester Wayne Shelton

Rutledge - Lester Wayne Shelton, 71, of Rutledge, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was a member and deacon of Little Valley Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his son, Lee Wayne Shelton; father, Eugene Shelton; and siblings, Albert and Cledious Shelton and Charlotte Humphrey.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Stella; children, Brian Shelton and Julie (Brian) Freshwater; grandchildren, Brylee Shelton and Shelby and Rylan Freshwater; mother, Helen Shelton; siblings, David (Betty) Shelton, Jewel (Bill) Range, Lynn (Patsy) Shelton, and Sheila (Bob) Brannon.

Friends and family may stop by Smith-Reagan Funeral Home at their convenience on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, between 2:00 - 7:00pm.

On Thursday, October 29, 2020, family and friends will meet at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home at 10:00am and proceed to Grainger Memorial Gardens for an 11:00am graveside service with Rev. David Cardwell officiating.

Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
