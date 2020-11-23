Letha (Bailey) Pace French, of Strawberry Plains, went home to be with the Lord on November 21, 2020 at her home with her beloved family by her side. She was of the Baptist faith and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all. Letha worked as a CNA and took care of her family. She will always be remembered for her generosity and love. She crocheted and knitted for others her whole life.
Letha was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Thelma Cadle Bailey; husband, Eugene French; son, Roy William Pace; and sister, Charlotte Rigney. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her children, Gary W. ( Retta) Pace, Daniel W. (Tina) Pace, Stephen Randall (Alice) Pace, Teresa Michelle Ogle; sisters, Brenda (David) Taylor, Janette Harris, Deborrah (Eddie) Raines, Mary Susan (Johnnie) Napier; brothers, Charles Bailey, Willis Bailey, Marvin (Dorothy) Bailey, Donald (Brenda) Bailey; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and other extended family and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, November 25th at 1:00pm at Berry Highland South Cemetery, 9010 E Simpson Rd, Knoxville, TN. Open Viewing Hours will be prior from 11:00am-12:30pm. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com
.