Lettie Jo Hubbs
Knoxville - Lettie Jo Hubbs, age 90 of Knoxville passed away September 14, 2020. She was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Cora Hill; husband of 51 years, Ray Hubbs, Sr.; son, Michael Hill; brother, Junior Hill; sister, Mary Lou Smith. Survived by son, Ray ( Valinda) Hubbs, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Charlie Hill; grandchildren, Lori, Mark, Geoffrey, Jennifer, and Jessica; several great-grandchildren that she adored; special life long friends, Lonnie and Mary Coleman and family. Special thanks to the staff at Windsor Gardens and Amedisys Hospice for their loving care. Family and friends will meet at Woodlawn Cemetery at 10:45 am on Wednesday, for an 11:00 am graveside service. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921