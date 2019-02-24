Resources
Lettie June (French) Newman, age 85, passed away peacefully to be in the arms of the Lord on February 20, 2019. She will be missed by her two daughters, Donna Cope and Vicki Newman. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt. She grew up in Stock Creek in South Knoxville with her five sisters and brother. She enjoyed telling stores of her childhood to her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a fun-loving person who always had a way of making everyone smile and taught her daughters grace and courage. Lettie was a faithful member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church and loved her Singles Sunday School Class members. She worked for 27 years in retail at Proffitts and Belk and had an eye for fashion and style. She enjoyed dressing her two daughters with the newest styles. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Cope and Vicki Newman (Hal Davis); grandchildren Nathan Dockery, Nick Dockery (Renee), Cheryl Nixon (Jim), and Becki Simmons (Tyler). She had 5 great grandchildren and loved her many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Wallace Memorial Baptist Church Singles Class.
