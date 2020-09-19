Levenia Faye Woods
Maryville - Levenia Faye Lowe Woods age 80 of Maryville passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Asbury Place of Maryville. She had a long career in retail business. Preceded in death by: parents, William & Ida Lowe; brother, Robert Lowe, and sister, Bessie Kate Todd. Survivors include: husband of 60 years, Donald R. Woods; Son, Walter Alan Woods; brothers & sisters-in-law, Jack & Shirley Lowe, Barney & Mary Sue Lowe, and Richard Lowe; sisters & brother-in-law, Viola Frazier, Sandra & Dennis Ledbetter; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to: Blount County Animal Shelter payable to Blount County Animal Center, 233 Currie Ave, Maryville, TN 37804. A Celebration of Life will be from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Monday, September 21, 2020 at Smithview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
