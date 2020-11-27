LeVera Frances Whitehead
Knoxville - LeVera Frances Whitehead -age 75 of Knoxville, met her Heavenly Father's embrace Thanksgiving morning surrounded by family. LeVera lived her life selflessly serving those around her, becoming the epitome of a virtuous woman. She enjoyed spending her days engaging in the Word and sending encouragement in the form of letters to her "prayer warriors" and close family. LeVera was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother admired for her ability to always put forth her most genuine advice and support regarding all of the little challenges life has to offer. While Jesus Christ was the biggest priority in her life, LeVera indulged in other hobbies such as playing the piano, cuddling her beloved dogs, and having tea with her friends at Lulu's Tea Room in Powell, TN.
After the difficult loss of her two oldest sons, Brian and Kevin Walker, LeVera took special comfort in spending quality time with her husband of 43 years, John Whitehead; her three surviving children: Lorie Moore (husband Scott), John Bob and Ryan Whitehead; and her four grandchildren; Madison Walker, Brooke Cottrell (husband Dorian), Savannah Walker, and Weston Moore; as well as many loving cousins and friends. LeVera was also preceded in death by her parents J. W. and Lily Scealf; two brothers, Carl Scealf (wife JoAnn) and Bob Scealf (wife Gail); and survived by one sister, Wanda Everett (husband Terry).
LeVera's family will host a call of convenience for family and friends at Mynatt Funeral Home in Fountain City on Sunday, November 29, from 11am-7pm. On Monday, November 30, LeVera's family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, at 12:30pm to follow the procession to Lynnhurst Cemetery for her open graveside service at 1 pm. Pallbearers will include John Bob and Ryan Whitehead, Scott and Weston Moore, Dorian Cottrell, and Justin Faulkner. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in honor of LeVera to Young-Williams Animal Center located at 3201 Division St, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be made at www.mynattfh.com