Services
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Levi Rooker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Levi Rooker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Levi Rooker Obituary
Levi Rooker

Loudon - Levi Edmund-Knox Rooker, age 3 months of Loudon entered into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 surrounded by his precious family. In his short life, he touched many hearts and will be truly missed by a host of family members.

Levi is preceded in death by his uncle, Wayne Sheppard. He is survived by his loving parents, Joshua and Samantha (Lynn) Rooker; brothers and sister, Holden Samuel Rooker, Elijah Jeffrey Rooker, Jakson Joshua Rooker, Greyson Gregory-Nash Rooker and AnnaLeisa Ruthie-Kae Rooker; grandparents, Sam and Debbie Lynn and Jeff and Lori Rooker; aunts and uncles, Lisa Lynn Wallace (Larry), Paula Lynn Lyles (Wade Sisson), Lori Lynn Smallwood (Tony), Lauryn Rooker, Haley Rooker Menard (Matt), Peighton Rooker Dennis (Lonnie), Johnny Sheppard (Kyla), David Sheppard (Kristy) and Jason Rooker (Jenn); several cousins and friends.

Services to honor and remember Levi will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, January 18th in the McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Jeff Rooker officiating. Interment to follow in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Saturday prior to the service. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations is serving the Rooker family. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Levi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -