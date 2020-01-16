|
|
Levi Rooker
Loudon - Levi Edmund-Knox Rooker, age 3 months of Loudon entered into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 surrounded by his precious family. In his short life, he touched many hearts and will be truly missed by a host of family members.
Levi is preceded in death by his uncle, Wayne Sheppard. He is survived by his loving parents, Joshua and Samantha (Lynn) Rooker; brothers and sister, Holden Samuel Rooker, Elijah Jeffrey Rooker, Jakson Joshua Rooker, Greyson Gregory-Nash Rooker and AnnaLeisa Ruthie-Kae Rooker; grandparents, Sam and Debbie Lynn and Jeff and Lori Rooker; aunts and uncles, Lisa Lynn Wallace (Larry), Paula Lynn Lyles (Wade Sisson), Lori Lynn Smallwood (Tony), Lauryn Rooker, Haley Rooker Menard (Matt), Peighton Rooker Dennis (Lonnie), Johnny Sheppard (Kyla), David Sheppard (Kristy) and Jason Rooker (Jenn); several cousins and friends.
Services to honor and remember Levi will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, January 18th in the McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Jeff Rooker officiating. Interment to follow in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Saturday prior to the service. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations is serving the Rooker family. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020