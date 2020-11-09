1/1
Knoxville - Mrs. Levoice Reece- of Knoxville passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, Mrs. Reece joined Bush Grove Baptist Church in 1951, the same year she married Samuel Reece who preceded her in death in 1997. She leaves to rejoice her homegoing children: Clayton Whittington, Valerie (Lester) Whittington-Upton, Shannon Whittington. Niece and nephews: Louis Willis, Joyce Porterfield, Frank Dotson, the Porter and Willis family. Special friends: William N. Lattimore, Laverta Barham, Ruth McKinny, Thelma Baxter, Roxie Bailey, Marsha Self, Dr. Reginald Butler. Special thanks to: Dr. Kenneth Reese and staff. Mrs. Reece will lie-in state on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Unity Mortuary Chapel from 1-7p.m. There will be a Graveside Service on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Tennessee Veterans Cemetery (Lyons View) at 11:30 with Pastor Eugene Carter officiating. The cortege will assemble at the funeral home on Thursday at 10:45 a.m. to proceed to the cemetery. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. www.unitymortuary.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
