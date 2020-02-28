Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewie Gasaway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewie Douglas "Doug" Gasaway


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lewie Douglas "Doug" Gasaway Obituary
Lewie Douglas "Doug" Gasaway

Powell - Lewie Douglas "Doug" Gasaway, born August 4, 1956, passed away at home on February 26, 2020 at the age of 63. He was a member of Ridgedale Baptist Church where he served as worship leader. Former employee of ORNL for over 30 years. Preceded in death by his father, Louis Gasaway; grandchildren, Aiden and Olivia Martin. Survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sharon Kidwell Gasaway; mother, Jean Gasaway; sons, Russell (Misty) Martin, Bradley Martin; grandson, Oliver Martin; mother-in-law, Norma Kidwell; Furbabies, his girls, Bailey and Sophie. A special thank you to East TN Dialysis Center and Dr. Abu Hatab for their special care. Family will receive friends Friday at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. Family and friends will meet Saturday at 10:45 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park Chapel for an 11:00 am interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Kidney Foundation or the . Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -