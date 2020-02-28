|
Lewie Douglas "Doug" Gasaway
Powell - Lewie Douglas "Doug" Gasaway, born August 4, 1956, passed away at home on February 26, 2020 at the age of 63. He was a member of Ridgedale Baptist Church where he served as worship leader. Former employee of ORNL for over 30 years. Preceded in death by his father, Louis Gasaway; grandchildren, Aiden and Olivia Martin. Survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sharon Kidwell Gasaway; mother, Jean Gasaway; sons, Russell (Misty) Martin, Bradley Martin; grandson, Oliver Martin; mother-in-law, Norma Kidwell; Furbabies, his girls, Bailey and Sophie. A special thank you to East TN Dialysis Center and Dr. Abu Hatab for their special care. Family will receive friends Friday at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. Family and friends will meet Saturday at 10:45 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park Chapel for an 11:00 am interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Kidney Foundation or the . Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020