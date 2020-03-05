Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lewis C. Howard Obituary
Lewis C Howard

Knoxville - Lewis C. Howard age 72 passed away at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville, TN March 3, 2020. Lewis was born June 6, 1947. He was raised in Chapel Hill, TN. He later moved to San Diego where he entered the Navy and proudly served on the USS Kitty Hawk from 1967-1969. Lewis loved Tennessee football even when they weren't doing so great. He loved telling jokes and making people smile. Lewis is preceded in death by his father Joseph Howard and Mother Mable Baker. Survived by his wife Cindy Howard, daughter Tracy Howard Kinison, son-in-law Gary Kinison, mother-in- law Billie Ruth Wade, sister-in- law Lori Caldwell and nephew Wade Caldwell.

The family will be receiving friends at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel on Sunday March 8 from 2-4pm
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
