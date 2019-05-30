Services
Graveside service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingston Memorial Gardens
Lewis (Bucky) DeBord, age 76, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born November 1, 1942 in Knoxville and was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church. Bucky retired from Y-12 Nuclear Plant where he had worked as a Radiographer. He was a United States Navy veteran who served his country proudly in Kenitra, Morocco, and honorably discharged to the US Naval Reserve Manpower Center in Bainbridge, Maryland. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved working in his yard. He was also a Dodgers fan. Preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Baston & Katherine DeBord.

Survivors: Loving Wife, Anne Felknor DeBord of Kingston; Brother, Eddie M. (Butch) DeBord & wife, Lynn of Staunton, VA; Sisters-in-law, Rosemary Townsend of Kingston, Jeri Slatton & husband, Greg of Tellico Village, Julia DeBord of Knoxville; Several nieces, nephews, extended family members & friends.

Family & friends will meet at Kingston Memorial Gardens 2:00 pm, Friday, May 31, 2019 for a graveside service conducted by Rev. SueLynn Johnson & Rev. Todd Chancey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kingston United Methodist Church, PO Box 248, Kingston, TN 37763 or the animal shelter of choice.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 30, 2019
