Lewis (Buddy) Marshall Koon, Jr.
Kingston - Lewis (Buddy) Marshall Koon, Jr. age 79 of Kingston, TN passed away at home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born January 14, 1941 in Brewton, AL to the late Lewis and Virginia Koon.
Buddy was a member of First Baptist Church in Kingston. He served in the Army and worked for telephone companies for 35 years and spent the last several years at all three plants in Oak Ridge. He enjoyed golf, fishing, and tennis.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Virginia Koon; daughter, Renee; siblings, David and Martin Koon.
Buddy is survived by his wife, Carolyn Koon; son, Jeff (Amy) Koon; grandchildren, Grace and Taylor Koon, and Whitney (Aubrey) Jones; sister, Elizabeth, and many extended family members.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Buddy's memory to St. Jude (P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101), Hands of Mercy (147 Court St., Kingston, TN 37763), Quality Home Care, Hospice, and Roane Medical Center.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00pm on Saturday, May 9th at First Baptist Church in Kingston. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Koon family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 6 to May 7, 2020