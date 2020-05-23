Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Graveside service
Sunday, May 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville - LEWIS CLAYTON PITTS

KNOXVILLE, TN - Age 87, May 21, 2020. Clayton served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Originally from Fayetteville, TN, he is preceded in death by his parents Ollie and Neva Middleton Pitts, and 7 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his two daughters, Lisa (Ron) Woods and Susan (Gary) Mays; granddaughters Emily (John) Spiller, Katherine Woods, Marilyn (Tanner) Owens, and Megan Mays; great grandson Evan Matthew Spiller, and his former wife and mother of his children, Wanda Bacon Pitts. Clayton is also survived by his sister, Sue Burnes, and special friends Mary Ford and Joe & Darlene Pruitt. Graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville, TN, on Sunday, May 24, at 2:00pm. The Campbell County Honor Guard will serve as pallbearers and perform Military Honors afterwards. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 23 to May 24, 2020
