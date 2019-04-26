Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Lewis Robert Knight Obituary
Lewis Robert Knight

Luttrell, TN

Lewis Robert Knight,85 years of age of Luttrell, TN, went to be with our Lord and Savior, on April 23, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Berta Jean Edenfield Knight. Children, Mundy Robert Knight and Lewis Robert Knight, Jr. Mother, Astrid Andresen Pipher; father, Harry Olen Pipher; brothers, Frank Knight and Gene Pipher; sister Evelyn Davis,



Born in Endicott, New York. Mr. Knight joined the US Air Force in Syracuse, NY as an Airframe Repair man. Rank promotion to SSGT in 1956. He worked for McDonald Douglas, (NASA) Cape Canaveral FL where he worked on the Gemini, Apollo, Saturn, Mercury and Space Shuttle payloads.

He is survived by his children; April (Tommy) Overstreet, May (William) Eiholzer, June Knight, July (Johnny) Knight-Greco and August Knight.

His grandchildren: Amber Foster, Stacy (Cody) Cullar,Alton (Nikki) Neeley, Jessica VanRoekel, Darrel (Blanca) Carouthers Jr., Heidi Kerr, Andrew Kerr, Kathleen Kerr, Michelle Mack, Christopher (Jill) Callaway, Mindy (Bret) Shelby, Cynthia (Drew) Tschacher, Julie (James) Hendricks, Kelly Callaway, Judah Callaway, Keri Callaway, Brandon Cain, Zachary Cain and Robert Charrette. He is also survived by 24 great-grandchildren as well.

Viewing will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 5-7pm.

220 Hwy. 61 East, Maynardville, TN

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2 pm. at the funeral home.

Interment at Skaggs Cemetery, Maynardville with military graveside rites by Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard.

A special thanks to UT Medical Center/Hospice Services.

Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019
