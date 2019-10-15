|
|
Lewis Russell Hagood
Knoxville - Lewis Russell Hagood passed away peacefully, with his children by his side, on October 11, 2019. He was born in 1930 in East Tennessee, living in Persia Tennessee his early years and in Knoxville for most of his adult life. He was preceded in death by his parents Hobart V. Hagood and Stella Rose Carter Drain Hagood, and his loving wife Mary, to whom he was married for 67 years.
In 1963, Lewis graduated first in his class from the University of Tennessee College of Law and subsequently practiced for over 50 years. He specialized in labor and employment law and he was a senior partner at his firm, Arnett, Draper & Hagood. Lewis was professionally recognized as one of the "Best Lawyers in America" from 1987-2010 and he was a member of the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners from 1994-2001, serving as President in 2002. He was known for his keen intellect in conjunction with his no-nonsense approach to problem solving.
Lewis loved the law, but at heart, he was a family man. He had old-fashioned values and was quick to share his many "Hagood-isms" when the situation called for it; such as, "it takes a lifetime to build a reputation, but a second to destroy it" or "as you go through life, please make some contribution to it, since anyone can occupy space." Later in life, he became an avid woodworker. He shared hundreds of his signature birdhouses with anyone he cherished, in addition to creating many special keepsakes for his family and grandchildren. He was the consummate patriarch and guided his children with wisdom, practical advice, a wonderful sense of humor and his positive outlook on life.
Lewis was a longtime member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church and a Korean War Veteran. He was a member of both the American and Knoxville Bar Association, the Tennessee and Knoxville Bar Foundation, and a Board member of the Knoxville Symphony.
Lewis is survived by sons, Rusty, Greg and his wife Barbara; daughter Vicki and husband Bob; grandchildren: Victoria, Chelsea, Jackson, Ava, and Charlotte. The family would like to thank Dad's caregiver, Jessie Landenberg, for his devotion and loving care for the past two years.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm on Friday, October 18th, at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, immediately followed by a 6:00pm memorial service with Chaplain Frank Dawson officiating. There will be a private burial service for the family the following day.
In Lieu of Flowers: The Salvation Army, 409 Broadway, P.O. Box 669 Knoxville TN 37901-0669 http://salvationarmyknoxville.org or UT Foundation: Lewis Hagood Endowment: c/o Ryan Young, UT College of Law, 1505 W. Cumberland Ave. Suite 248, Knoxville, TN 37996. Rose Mann Chapel is honored to serve the family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019