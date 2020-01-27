|
|
Lewis Wesley Curtis Sr.
Lewis Wesley Curtis Sr. passed into eternity early Thursday morning January 23, 2020 at Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans Home in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born on April 14, 1927 in Giles County, Bryson, Tennessee to loving parents Roy and Nora B. Curtis. He was the fourth of six children.
He gave his life to Christ as a young man in Nashville Tennessee. He served as chairman of Deacon Board at Mt. Pleasant Baptist in Athens TN and Mt. Zion Baptist in Fayetteville TN.
He attended Dellrose Colored School before attending Pearl High School in Nashville, TN and entered the United States Army in 1945, where he served in the 24th Infantry Regiment, historically known as Buffalo Soldiers. A WWII and Korean War veteran, Lewis served two tours before his honorable discharge. For his outstanding service he received numerous awards and commendations, including Combat Infantry Badge. In later years, he served as president of the 24th Infantry Combat Regiment Assn.
After the military, he received a B.S. and M.S. Industrial Education Degree from Tennessee State University in Nashville. While attending college, he was baptized at Mt. Zion Church in Nashville. He subsequently moved to Athens, Tennessee where he met and married his first wife of 37 years, Martha Curtis and served his family and church faithfully. His life demonstrated his love of God, family and community. He taught and influenced many lives for over 31 years as a teacher at J.L. Cook High School and then at McMinn Central High School in Etowah, TN. With his employment at Mcminn Central he became the first black teacher in the Mcminn County School System. Before retirement in 1991, he served as Supervisor and Administrator for 4 years in the McMinn County School System.
He is survived by his daughter, Terri Cage (Al) of Knoxville, son, Wesley Curtis (Cynthia) of Winston Salem, NC, biological grandchildren Kristen Curtis of Pheonix, AZ, Trey Curtis of Greensboro, NC, Michael Curtis of Haveloc , NC, Colin Cage of Brooklyn, NY, Drew Cage of Boston, MA and Ethan Cage of Knoxville, TN,. He is also survived by brother Leroy Curtis (Charlene), sister-in-laws, Roberta Lawrence, Gloria Arnwine, Marilyn (Thomas) Cates, Joyce Hunter, Bonnita Smith, brother-in-laws, Robert H. Arnwine, Herman Arnwine, and many step-children, step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday January 30, 2020 in the chapel of M.D.Dotson & Sons Funeral Home & Cremation Service- Athens from 4- 6 p.m. Memorial services will be Saturday February 1, 2020 in the chapel of Gallant Riverview Funeral Home in Fayetteville, TN. Visitation 12 to 1 p.m. with the service to immediately begin at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to,
Lewis Curtis Memorial Youth Fund.
c/o Terri Cage (daughter)
10115 Fox Cove Rd,
Knoxville, TN
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020