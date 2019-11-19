Services
Foothills Funeral Home - Maryville
910 Lincoln Road
Maryville, TN 37804
865-984-9485
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Foothills Funeral Home - Maryville
910 Lincoln Road
Maryville, TN 37804
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Foothills Funeral Home - Maryville
910 Lincoln Road
Maryville, TN 37804
Age 51, was welcomed into Heaven on Friday, November 15, 2019, from his home at Open Arms Care Knoxville, TN.

He was preceded in death by his mother Evelyn Alexander Lockhart Taylor and brother; Lawrence (Pip) Lockhart.

He is survived by caring and loving brother; Lamont Lockhart, sister; Lucy Brevard, nephew and niece; Tevan and Alaina Lockhart. Three aunts, two uncles and a host of cousins.

The family will receive friends at Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville on Friday, November 22, 2019, from noon - 1:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow. Interment at Maple Grove Cemetery, Maryville. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
