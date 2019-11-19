|
|
Lewyll Lavaughn Lockhart
Age 51, was welcomed into Heaven on Friday, November 15, 2019, from his home at Open Arms Care Knoxville, TN.
He was preceded in death by his mother Evelyn Alexander Lockhart Taylor and brother; Lawrence (Pip) Lockhart.
He is survived by caring and loving brother; Lamont Lockhart, sister; Lucy Brevard, nephew and niece; Tevan and Alaina Lockhart. Three aunts, two uncles and a host of cousins.
The family will receive friends at Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville on Friday, November 22, 2019, from noon - 1:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow. Interment at Maple Grove Cemetery, Maryville. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019