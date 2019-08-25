|
|
Leyla Ann Cox
Knoxville - Leyla Ann Cox, 53, passed away while on vacation celebrating her birthday in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic on June 10th 2019. Leyla was born on June 9th 1966, in Chicago, Il, and started a family in Knoxville, Tn.
Preceded in death by her Father, Mike Mehmedov; Mother, Connie Blisard; Sister, Lorenda Blisard Davis.
Left to cherish her memory are her Son, William Cox; Two Sisters, Andrea Blisard and Janina Millbern, and their children; Two Brothers, Ahmet and Adrian Mehmedov; Ex-husband, Bill Cox; and more family members and relatives.
Leyla was a light in this world that will never be replaced, she served her community by being an MRI tech for over 30 years, she made an impact on all those she met and will be deeply missed by her family and the patients she took care of, rest in peace, you were always an angel and we will see you again one day. Leyla's funeral service is August 26th Monday 4pm at the Good Samaritan Church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019