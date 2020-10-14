Liam Wayne Spence
Pekin, Indiana - Liam Wayne Spence, infant son of Andrew and Mackenzie Spence passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Even tho you were only here for a short time, you brought so much love into our family. You wanted to meet us so bad you could not wait and came a bit too early. You fought so hard to stay and we wanted to keep you forever. You are the child we prayed for, the child of our hearts. We had so many dreams and plans for you, but God saw you were too perfect for this world, so he made you an angel and took you home with Him. We will see you again our beautiful and precious son.
In addition to his parents, Liam is survived by his grandparents Michael and Karen Spence, Bob and Terry Nieporte; uncles and aunts Jeremy and Katheryne Nix, Brian and Karalee Nix, Jessica Gibson, Sarah and Chris Pickwell; as well as cousins Jacob Merchant, Joshua Nix, Minna Nix, and Miriam Nix.
A procession will leave Atchley Funeral Home at 12:15 PM Saturday, October 17th to Howard's View Cemetery for a 1 PM graveside service and interment. Pastor Dan Gainer will officiate. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com