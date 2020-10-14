1/
Liam Wayne Spence
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Liam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Liam Wayne Spence

Pekin, Indiana - Liam Wayne Spence, infant son of Andrew and Mackenzie Spence passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Even tho you were only here for a short time, you brought so much love into our family. You wanted to meet us so bad you could not wait and came a bit too early. You fought so hard to stay and we wanted to keep you forever. You are the child we prayed for, the child of our hearts. We had so many dreams and plans for you, but God saw you were too perfect for this world, so he made you an angel and took you home with Him. We will see you again our beautiful and precious son.

In addition to his parents, Liam is survived by his grandparents Michael and Karen Spence, Bob and Terry Nieporte; uncles and aunts Jeremy and Katheryne Nix, Brian and Karalee Nix, Jessica Gibson, Sarah and Chris Pickwell; as well as cousins Jacob Merchant, Joshua Nix, Minna Nix, and Miriam Nix.

A procession will leave Atchley Funeral Home at 12:15 PM Saturday, October 17th to Howard's View Cemetery for a 1 PM graveside service and interment. Pastor Dan Gainer will officiate. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved