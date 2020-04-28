Services
Resources
1925 - 2020
Kingston - Lieselotte "Lotte" O'Brien, of Kingston, also known as "Mama Mia" passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27th at the age of 94 at Roane Medical Center. Lotte was born on July 7, 1925 in Weiler im Allgäu, Germany. She immigrated to the US as a war bride in June of 1950 and settled in Kingston, TN in August 1969. Lotte successfully ran her restaurant, serving all of Roane County until her death.

She is preceded in death by her husband William J. O'Brien; sons John W. O'Brien, Robert A. O'Brien, Kenneth F. O'Brien; and daughter Patricia A. O'Brien. Lotte is survived by her daughters Theresa Brown Mason (Tom) of Gilbert, AZ; Cheryl L. O'Brien of Chattanooga, TN; and son Michael O'Brien (Angie) of Kingston, TN.; grandchildren, Matthew, Adam, Elizabeth, Robert, Bill (Marissa), Nathan (Taryn), Caleb, Tyler (Kristen), and Ryley, as well as six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers Rosemarie Uhl, Georg (Christy) Reutin, Helmut (Brigitte) Reutin, Walter Reutin, and Hannelore Reutin; and many nieces and nephews both in Germany and the United States.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mid-East Community Action Agency's Meals on Wheels program in Roane County. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
More Information
