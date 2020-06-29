Lieselotte "Lotte" O'Brien
Lieselotte "Lotte" O'Brien

Kingston - Lieselotte "Lotte" O'Brien, of Kingston, also known as "Mama Mia" passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27th at the age of 94 at Roane Medical Center. A Funeral Mass will be held 2 p.m. on July 7, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 535 Margrave Drive, Harriman with Father Michael Sweeney officiating. Masks will be required at the church. A receiving of friends and Celebration of Life will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 7th at Kingston City Park Pavilion, 333 W. Race Street, Kingston. Everyone is invited to come and share their favorite Mama Mia story. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
