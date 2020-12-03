Lieutenant Colonel Charles H. Miller III



Lieutenant Colonel Charles H Miller III passed away on November 24th at home with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Patricia Ann Miller and five children: Alicia Miller, Skip Miller, Lindy Curtsinger, Lisa Houser and Timi Smith. He was also blessed with 9 grandchildren.



Charles served 22 yrs in the U.S. Air Force. He served 2 tours in Vietnam and received the Bronze star. After military retirement, he was an accountant with Severence and Sharp Accounting, auditor for the Cherokee Indian Tribe and Business Manager for Shannondale Healthcare.



Charles dedicated his life to God, his family, and his country. He will forever be in our hearts and greatly missed.



Memorial Service for Charles Miller is December 11th at 11 am at the Tellico Village Community Church. In place of flowers, donations in his name can be sent to: Tellico Community Church, 130 Chota Center, Loudon, TN 37774.









